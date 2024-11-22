Arsenal defender Ben White undergoes knee surgery and is out several months

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal right back Ben White will be sidelined for “a few months” after having surgery to fix…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal right back Ben White will be sidelined for “a few months” after having surgery to fix a nagging knee injury, manager Mikel Arteta said Friday.

The 27-year-old White had been playing through the problem but agreed during the international break that surgery was the best solution.

“We had to make a decision. It’s not been improving the last few weeks,” Arteta said at a news conference. “We know that Ben is going to push every boundary. But it got to a point where we had to protect the player. We decided to do the surgery — he agreed with that. Obviously, that is going to keep him out for a few months.”

When asked for a specific timeframe, Arteta responded: “We have to see how he reacts post-surgery. I don’t expect it to be half-a-year, but I cannot tell you exactly.”

Arsenal hosts Nottingham Forest on Saturday and will try to create some separation from one of the surprises of the Premier League season. Both teams are on 19 points, with the Gunners in fourth place on goal difference.

The manager had better news for Arsenal fans regarding the fitness of Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori. They all participated in team training Friday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.