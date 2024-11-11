Argentine top flight team fields streamer in league match, upsets players

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A top flight team in Argentina fielded a social media influencer in a league match…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A top flight team in Argentina fielded a social media influencer in a league match on Monday, in a move that upset rival players.

Iván Buhajeruk, better known as “Spreen,” played less than a minute before he was substituted in Deportivo Riestra’s 1-1 draw with Argentine league leader Velez Sarsfield. He didn’t even touch the ball.

Buhajeruk, a popular streamer in the South American nation, has 8 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 5 million followers on Instagram. He was signed by the Argentine club two months ago and started training with the team last Tuesday.

Deportivo Riestra executives defended the stunt as a push for their main sponsor, an energy drink company.

Many players disagreed with the move.

“What happened today was a lack of respect for football, it is a wrong message to society, to kids who try hard,” said Velez striker Braian Romero, who scored from a penalty kick in the 43rd minute to open the scoring. “Football is not that: it is trying and failing and trying again.”

Deportivo Riestra’s Nicolás Caro Torres equalized in the 63rd minute.

Its captain Milton Celiz told journalists that the idea came from Victor Stinfale, who owns both the club and the energy drink company that sponsors it. He signed both the influencer and the team’s coach.

Asked about Buhajeruk’s skills, Celiz replied: “As a streamer he is number one.”

Deportivo Riestra’s coach, Cristian Fabbiani, said he had informed his Velez Sarsfield colleague Gustavo Quinteros about the move.

“I told him that he was going to play due to a contract issue, that the club depends a lot on publicity,” said Fabbiani, who added Monday’s game was Buhajeruk’s debut and farewell match for the team.

Velez leads the Argentine league with 43 points. Deportivo Riestra is in 9th place with 31 points.

