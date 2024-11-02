Anthony Rizzo becomes free agent after Yankees decline $17 million option

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million option for 2025 was declined Saturday by the New York Yankees in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million option for 2025 was declined Saturday by the New York Yankees in favor of a $6 million buyout, making the first baseman a free agent.

A three-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Rizzo hit .228 with eight homers and 35 RBIs over 92 games in an injury-interrupted season.

Rizzo missed 62 games with a fractured right forearm after colliding with Boston reliever Brennan Bernardino on June 16. He batted .380 (8 for 21) after returning from the injured list on Sept. 1, then fractured the fourth and fifth fingers when hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Ryan Borucki on Sept. 28.

He returned for the AL Championship Series and World Series and batted .267 with no RBIs.

A 2016 World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs, Rizzo has a .261 career average with 303 homers and 965 RBIs in 14 major league seasons. He was traded from Chicago to the Yankees in July 2021.

He stayed with the Yankees for a $32 million, two-year deal, then agreed in November 2022 to a $40 million, two-year contract.

