Another Valencia game postponed in Spanish league following deadly floods in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Another Valencia match in the Spanish league has been postponed because of the deadly floods that have affected the region.

The Spanish league said Wednesday that the club’s game at Espanyol that was scheduled for Saturday will not be played this weekend. The league said the second-division match between Tenerife and Levante, another club from the Valencia region, also was postponed.

Valencia’s home game against Real Madrid last Saturday had already been postponed, as was Villarreal’s match against Rayo Vallecano along with three second-division games scheduled for last weekend.

Valencia’s Copa del Rey match scheduled for last week was also pushed back.

More than 200 people were killed by the Oct. 29 flash floods that hit the Valencia area.

