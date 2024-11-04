Anfernee Simons, Deandre Ayton help the Trail Blazers beat the Pelicans, 118-100

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 24 points, Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Portland…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 24 points, Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 118-100 on Monday night.

Toumani Camara and Jerami Grant each scored 16 points for the Trail Blazers, who trailed for most of the first three quarters. Portland surged ahead in the fourth, when Dalano Banton entered the game and scored 20 points in a single period.

Brandon Ingram was the Pelicans’ only usual starter in uniform for a second straight game and scored 27 points.

Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson was scratched from the lineup with right hamstring and quad tightness for a second straight game. New Orleans was also without starters Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and Herb Jones, along with prominent reserves Trey Murphy III and Jordan Hawkins.

Brandon Boston Jr. scored 20, getting a spot start because Hawkins, who’d been starting recently for McCollum, was unable to play a second straight night through lower back tightness.

Jose Alvarado added 18 points for New Orleans.

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: Portland’s advantage around the basket showed as the Blazers shot 54.8% (46 of 84) and outrebounded New Orleans 38-34.

Pelicans: For a second straight game, New Orleans was badly outscored in the paint. Portland finished with a 66-38 advantage inside, one night after Atlanta outscored the Pelicans 66-32 in the paint.

Key moment

Banton, fresh from resting the first three quarters, scored eight points in five minutes to fuel a 10-2 run which put Portland in front 94-89. The Blazers pulled away from there.

Key stat

Banton shot 8 of 9 in his 12 minutes on the court, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

Up next

The Trail Blazers visit San Antonio on Thursday night. The Pelicans host unbeaten Cleveland on Wednesday night to close out a four-game homestand.

