Andy Murray is going to coach Novak Djokovic through the Australian Open

Recently retired Andy Murray is going to team up with Novak Djokovic, working with him as a coach through the Australian Open in January.

Murray’s representatives put out statements from both players on Saturday.

Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam champion who has spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other player in tennis history.

Murray won three major trophies and two Olympic singles gold medals who finished 2016 atop the ATP rankings. He retired as a player after the Paris Summer Games in August.

