Alabama A&M player remains hospitalized after Oct. 26 head injury during game

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. remains hospitalized after sustaining a head injury during a game.

Burnett was still in the hospital on Tuesday, according to an Alabama A&M spokesman. The school hasn’t disclosed details of the injury Burnett suffered during a collision against Alabama State on Oct. 26.

A fund-raising request on gofundme.com had raised more than $17,000 of a $100,000 goal as of Tuesday, and the school also set up an emergency relief fund. The gofundme goal included money to help the family pay for housing so they could be with him.

“He had several brain bleeds and swelling of the brain,” Burnett’s sister, Dominece, wrote in a post on the page. “He had to have a tube to drain to relieve the pressure, and after 2 days of severe pressure, we had to opt for a craniotomy, which was the last resort to help try to save his life.”

An update on Saturday said Burnett had had complications, but didn’t elaborate.

Burnett is a second-year freshman from Lakewood, California. He transferred from Grambling State during the offseason.

