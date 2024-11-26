Al-Hilal draws 1-1 with Al-Sadd in Asian Champions League

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Al-Hilal drew 1-1 with Al-Sadd of Qatar on Tuesday to maintain Saudi Arabia’s control of the…

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Al-Hilal drew 1-1 with Al-Sadd of Qatar on Tuesday to maintain Saudi Arabia’s control of the group stage of the Asian Champions League Elite.

Al-Hilal is second in the 12-team group, level on 13 points with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and two behind leader Al-Ahli. All three have already progressed to the knockout stage with three group games still remaining.

Even without the injured Neymar, four-time champion Al-Hilal took an early lead as central defender Ali Al-Bulaihi scored from a corner in the 10th minute. Al-Sadd, going for a third Asian title, leveled through Paulo Otavio with 18 minutes remaining.

In the closing stages, Al-Hilal had three penalty appeals reviewed by VAR but none were awarded.

Elsewhere in the western zone, Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates defeated Iraq’s Al-Shorta 3-1 to move into fourth.

In the eastern zone, Vissel Kobe of Japan stayed top with a 3-2 win over Central Coast Mariners to leave the Australian team struggling with one point from five games.

Two-time champion Ulsan HD is pointless and bottom after a 3-1 defeat at home to Shanghai Port.

It was a good day for Chinese teams as Shandong Taishan beat Malaysia’s Johor 1-0.

Elsewhere, Kawasaki Frontale of Japan won 3-0 at Thailand’s Buriram United.

