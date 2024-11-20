AL Cy Young Award Winners

2024 — x-Tarik Skubal, Detroit
2023 — x-Gerrit Cole, New York
2022 — x-Justin Verlander, Houston
2021 — Robbie Ray, Toronto
2020 — x-Shane Bieber, Cleveland
2019 — Justin Verlander, Houston
2018 — Blake Snell, Tampa Bay
2017 — Corey Kluber, Cleveland
2016 — Rick Porcello, Boston
2015 — Dallas Keuchel, Houston
2014 — Corey Kluber, Cleveland
2013 — Max Scherzer, Detroit
2012 — David Price, Tampa Bay
2011 — x-Justin Verlander, Detroit
2010 — Felix Hernandez, Seattle
2009 — Zack Greinke, Kansas City
2008 — Cliff Lee, Cleveland
2007 — CC Sabathia, Cleveland
2006 — x-Johan Santana, Minnesota
2005 — Bartolo Colon, Los Angeles
2004 — x-Johan Santana, Minnesota
2003 — Roy Halladay, Toronto
2002 — Barry Zito, Oakland
2001 — Roger Clemens, New York
2000 — x-Pedro Martinez, Boston
1999 — x-Pedro Martinez, Boston
1998 — x-Roger Clemens, Toronto
1997 — Roger Clemens, Toronto
1996 — Pat Hentgen, Toronto
1995 — Randy Johnson, Seattle
1994 — David Cone, Kansas City
1993 — Jack McDowell, Chicago
1992 — Dennis Eckersley, Oakland
1991 — Roger Clemens, Boston
1990 — Bob Welch, Oakland
1989 — Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City
1988 — Frank Viola, Minnesota
1987 — Roger Clemens, Boston
1986 — x-Roger Clemens, Boston
1985 — Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City
1984 — Willie Hernandez, Detroit
1983 — LaMarr Hoyt, Chicago
1982 — Pete Vuckovich, Milwaukee
1981 — Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee
1980 — Steve Stone, Baltimore
1979 — Mike Flanagan, Baltimore
1978 — x-Ron Guidry, New York
1977 — Sparky Lyle, New York
1976 — Jim Palmer, Baltimore
1975 — Jim Palmer, Baltimore
1974 — Catfish Hunter, Oakland
1973 — Jim Palmer, Baltimore
1972 — Gaylord Perry, Cleveland
1971 — Vida Blue, Oakland
1970 — Jim Perry, Minnesota
1969 — (tie) Mike Cuellar, Baltimore, and Denny McLain, Detroit
1968 — x-Denny McLain, Detroit
1967 — Jim Lonborg, Boston
1964 — Dean Chance, Los Angeles
1961 — Whitey Ford, New York
1959 — Early Wynn, Chicago
1958 — Bob Turley, New York
x-unanimous choice
NOTE: From 1956-1966 there was one selection from both leagues.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.