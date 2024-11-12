2024 Silver Slugger Team

Presented by Louisville Slugger Selected by major league coaches and managers American League Catcher — Salvador Perez, Kansas City First…

Presented by Louisville Slugger

Selected by major league coaches and managers

American League

Catcher — Salvador Perez, Kansas City

First base — Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,, Toronto

Second base — Jose Altuve, Houston

Third base — Jose Ramirez, Cleveland

Shortstop — Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City

Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York

Outfield — Juan Soto, New York

Outfield — Anthony Santander, Baltimore

Designated hitter — Brent Rooker, Athletics

Utility — Josh Smith, Texas

Team: New York

National League

Catcher — William Contreras, Milwaukee

First base — Bryce Harper, Philadelphia

Second base — Ketel Marte, Arizona

Third base — Manny Machado, San Diego

Shortstop — Francisco Lindor, New York

Outfield — Jackson Merrill, San Diego

Outfield — Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles

Outfield — Jurickson Profar, San Diego

Designated hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

Utility — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles

Team: Los Angeles

