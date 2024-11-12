2024 Silver Slugger Team

Presented by Louisville Slugger
Selected by major league coaches and managers
American League
Catcher — Salvador Perez, Kansas City
First base — Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,, Toronto
Second base — Jose Altuve, Houston
Third base — Jose Ramirez, Cleveland
Shortstop — Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City
Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York
Outfield — Juan Soto, New York
Outfield — Anthony Santander, Baltimore
Designated hitter — Brent Rooker, Athletics
Utility — Josh Smith, Texas
Team: New York
National League
Catcher — William Contreras, Milwaukee
First base — Bryce Harper, Philadelphia
Second base — Ketel Marte, Arizona
Third base — Manny Machado, San Diego
Shortstop — Francisco Lindor, New York
Outfield — Jackson Merrill, San Diego
Outfield — Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles
Outfield — Jurickson Profar, San Diego
Designated hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
Utility — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles
Team: Los Angeles
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.