2024 NWSL Playoff Glance

All Times EST

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 8

Orlando 4, Chicago 1

Saturday, Nov. 9

Kansas City 1, North Carolina 0

Sunday, Nov. 10

Washington vs. Bay FC, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Gotham FC vs. Portland, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 15

Orlando vs. Kansas City, TBD

Washington/Bay FC winner vs. Gotham FC/Portland winner, TBD

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 23

At CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. (CBS, Paramount)

