2024 Gold Glove Winners

American League
P — Seth Lugo, Kansas City
C — Cal Raleigh, Seattle
1B — Carlos Santana, Minnesota
2B — Andres Gimenez, Cleveland
3B — Alex Bregman, Houston
SS — Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City
LF — Steven Kwan, Cleveland
CF — Daulton Varsho, Toronto
RF — Wilyer Abreu, Boston
UTILITY — Dylan Moore, Seattle
National League
P — Chris Sale, Atlanta
C — Patrick Bailey, San Francisco
1B — Christian Walker, Arizona
2B — Brice Turang, Milwaukee
3B — Matt Chapman, San Francisco
SS — Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado
LF —Ian Happ, Chicago
CF — Brenton Doyle, Colorado
RF — Sal Frelick, Milwaukee
UTILITY — Jared Triolo, Pittsburgh
