2024 Gold Glove Winners

American League

P — Seth Lugo, Kansas City

C — Cal Raleigh, Seattle

1B — Carlos Santana, Minnesota

2B — Andres Gimenez, Cleveland

3B — Alex Bregman, Houston

SS — Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City

LF — Steven Kwan, Cleveland

CF — Daulton Varsho, Toronto

RF — Wilyer Abreu, Boston

UTILITY — Dylan Moore, Seattle

National League

P — Chris Sale, Atlanta

C — Patrick Bailey, San Francisco

1B — Christian Walker, Arizona

2B — Brice Turang, Milwaukee

3B — Matt Chapman, San Francisco

SS — Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado

LF —Ian Happ, Chicago

CF — Brenton Doyle, Colorado

RF — Sal Frelick, Milwaukee

UTILITY — Jared Triolo, Pittsburgh

