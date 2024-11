2024 Breeders’ Cup Results

At Del Mar Del Mar, Calif. Friday, Nov. 1 6th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO, 5f, tf., clear. Off at: 2:48 . Time…

At Del Mar

Del Mar, Calif.

Friday, Nov. 1

6th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO, 5f, tf., clear.

Off at: 2:48 . Time 56.36. Firm. Scratched_Out On Bail, Smash It. Also Ran_Big Mojo, Whistlejacket, Aesterius, Ides of March, Ecoro Sieg, Jet Sweep Joe, Gate to Wire, Pali Kitten, Shareholder. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $319.50. $1 Daily Double (7-4) paid $100.10. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $200.90. $0.10 Superfecta (4-5-10-3) paid $1,039.65. $0.50 Trifecta (4-5-10) paid $955.30.

7th_$2,000,000, stk, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi, clear.

Off 3:26. Time 1:44.36. Fast. Scratched_Non Compliant. Also Ran_Scottish Lassie, La Cara, Nooni, Otomena Shacho, Snowyte, American Bikini. $0.50 Pick 4 (10-7-4-3/7) 4 Correct Paid $1,529. $0.50 Pick 3 (7-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $161.35. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $51.00. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $24.20. $0.10 Superfecta (3-1-5-10) paid $34.58. $0.50 Trifecta (3-1-5) paid $50.90.

8th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO F, 1mi, tf., clear.

Off 4:07. Time 1:34.28. Firm. Scratched_Acquitted, Supa Speed, Tigerish. Also Ran_Fiery Lucy, Kilwin, Vixen, Correto, Totally Justified, Thought Process, Anshoda, Heavens Gate, Scythian, Virgin Colada, Abientot. $0.50 Pick 3 (4-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $58.35. $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $5.10. $1 Exacta (1-12) paid $24.70. $0.10 Superfecta (1-12-2-11) paid $687.81. $0.5 Trifecta (1-12-2) paid $254.00.

9th_$2,000,000, stk, 2YO, 1 1/16mi, clear.

Off 4:46. Time 1:43.07. Fast. Also Ran_Getaway Car, Ferocious, Chance McPatrick, Jonathan’s Way, Ecoro Azel, East Avenue, Shin Believe. $0.50 Pick 3 (3-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $57.75. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $21.00. $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $71.10. $0.10 Superfecta (6-7-3-2) paid $2,032.26. $0.50 Trifecta (6-7-3) paid $1,459.25.

10th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO, 1mi, tf., clear.

Off 5:29. Time 1:34.48. Firm. Scratched_Kale’s Angel, Minaret Station, Sabertooth, Tenacious Leader. Also Ran_New Century, Dream On, Noble Confessor, Zulu Kingdom, Al Qudra, Satono Carnaval, Seagulls Eleven, The Waco Kid, Mentee. $1 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-4-3/7-1/15/16/17-13) 6 Correct Paid $38,833.60, 5 Correct Paid $148.30. $0.50 Pick 5 (4-3/7-1/15/16/17/6/13) 5 Correct Paid $4,660.80. $0.50 Pick 4 (3/7-1/15/16/17-6-13) 4 Correct Paid $346.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-13) 3 Correct Paid $97.95. $1 Daily Double (6-13) paid $75.0. $1 Exacta (13-6) paid $105.40. $1 Daily Double (6-13) paid $75.00. $0.10 Superfecta (13-6-12-11) paid $481.62. $0.50 Trifecta (13-6-12) paid $467.50.

