2024 Breeders’ Cup Results

At Del Mar Del Mar, Calif. Saturday, Nov. 2 4th_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO, 7f, cloudy. Off at: 12:02 . Time 1:21.59.…

At Del Mar

Del Mar, Calif.

Saturday, Nov. 2

4th_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO, 7f, cloudy.

Off at: 12:02 . Time 1:21.59. Fast. Scratched_Pandora’s Gift (IRE). Also Ran_Scylia, Ways and Means, One Magic Philly, Zeitlos, Vahva, Frost at Dawn. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-10-8) 3 Correct Paid $139.15. $1 Daily Double (10-8) paid $193.60. $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $106.40. $0.10 Superfecta (8-6-3-10) paid $777.73. $0.50 Trifecta (8-6-3) paid $721.89. $.50 Super High Five (8-6-3-10-9) paid #11,343.85.

5th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO, F, 5f, tf, cloudy.

Off 12:49. Time 55.92. Firm. Scratched_Believing (IRE), Charcoal, Frost at Dawn, Nothing Better. Also Ran_Star on Mystery (GB), Cogburn, Arzak, Isivungurungu (SAF), Big Eye IRE), Howard Wolowitz, Big Invasion, Bradsell (GB). $0.50 Pick 3 (10-8-4) 3 Correct Paid $2,063.30. $0.50 Pick 4 (3/7-10-8-4-) 4 Correct Paid $4,356.90. $0.50 Pick 5 (14-3/7-10-8-4) 5 Correct Paid $353,292.95. $1 Daily Double (8-4) paid $701.20. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $348.30. $0.50 Consolation Pick 3 (10-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $58.55 $0.10 Superfecta (4-2-5-6) paid $1,721.29. $0.50 Trifecta (4-2-5) paid $1,623.30. $1 Consolation Double (8-1) paid #15.30.

6th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO F, 1 1/8 mi, cloudy.

Off 1:22. Time 1:49.10. Fast. Scratched_Awesome Result, Batucada, Miss New York. Also Ran_Alice Verite (JPN), Sugar Fish, Che Evasora (ARG), Honor D Lady. $0.50 Pick 3 (8-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $690.65. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $67.70. $1 Daily Double JUVF-DSTF (3-2) paid $4.60. $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $3.90. $0.50 Consolation Pick 3 (812) 3 Correct Paid $15.20. $0.10 Superfecta (2-6-1-4) paid $62.64. $0.50 Super High Five (2-6-1-4-5) paid $64.85. $0.50 Trifecta (2-6-1) paid $4.65. $1 Consolation Double JUVF-DSTF (3-9) paid $3.60.

7th_$5,000,000, stk, 3YO, 1 1/2mi, tf, clear.

Off 2:05. Time 2:26.07. Firm. Also Ran_Gold Phoenix (IRE), Wingspan (IRE), Luxembourg (IRE), Jayarebe (FR), Emily Upjohn (GB), Far Bridge, There Goes Harvard, Grand Sonata, Cabo Spirit, EL Encinal (ARG). $0.50 Pick 3 (4-2-11) 3 Correct Paid $150.70. $1 Daily Double (2-11) paid $4.60. $1 Daily Double JUVF-DSTF (13-11) paid $19.60. $1 Exacta (11-1) paid $53.90. $0.10 Superfecta (11-1-3-12) paid $544.80. $0.50 Super High Five (11-1-3-12-10) paid $23,013.85. $0.50 Trifecta (11-1-3) paid $163.625.

8th_$7,000,000, stk, 3YO, 1mi, clear.

Off 2:47. Time 2:00.78. Fast. Scratched_Rattle N Roll. Also Ran_Newgate, Senor Buscador, Tapit Trice, Pyrenees, City of Troy, Highland Falls, Ushba Tesoro (JPN), Mixto, Arthur’s Ride, Derma Sotogake (JPN), Next. $0.50 Pick 3 (2-11-11) 3 Correct Paid $21.05. $0.50 Pick 4 (4-2/3/8/9-11-11) 4 Correct Paid $1,544.45. $0.50 Pick 5 (8-4-2/3/8/9-11-11)) 5 Correct Paid $59,285.815. $1 Daily Double (11-11) paid $27.10. $1 Daily Double DSTF-CLSC(2-11) paid $10.70, $1 Daily Double JUV-CLSC(6-11) paid $123.00. $1 Exacta (11-9) paid $29.80. $0.10 Superfecta (11-9-1-13) paid $202.58. $0.50 Super High Five (11-9-1-13-5) paid $18,182.80. $0.50 Trifecta (11-9-1) paid $65.60. $1 Consolation Double JUV-CLSC(6-15) paid $10.20.

9th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO, F, 1 3/8mi, tf clear.

Off 3:26. Time 2:14.95. Firm. Scratched_Yang Yang (GB). Also Ran_Beautiful Love (IRE), War Like Goddess, Content (IRE), Full Count Felicia, Beach Bomb (SAF), Anisette (GB), Soprano (IRE), Sunset Glory (IRE), Hang the Moon. $0.50 Pick 3 (11-11-10) 3 Correct Paid $91.45. $0.50 Pick 4 (2/3/8/9-11-11-10) 4 Correct Paid $143.40. $1 Daily Double (11-10) paid $64.50. $1 Exacta (10-3) paid $24.80. $0.10 Superfecta (10-3-5-1) paid $208.18. $0.50 Super High Five (10-3-5-1-4) paid $6,763.05. $0.50 Trifecta (10-3-5) paid $107.40.

10th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO, 6f, cloudy.

Off 4:07. Time 1:08.62. Fast. Also Ran_Gun Pilot, Federal Judge, Nakatomi, Raging Torrent, Meta Max, Don Frankie (JPN), Skelly, Remake (JPN). $0.50 Pick 3 (11-10-8) 3 Correct Paid $201.65. $0.50 Pick 4 (11-11-10-8) 4 Correct Paid $669.25. $1 Daily Double (10-8) paid $48.90. $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $165.60. $0.10 Superfecta (8-6-10-2) paid $680.75. $0.50 Super High Five (8-6-10-2-3) paid $12,081.60. $0.50 Trifecta (8-6-10) paid $433.45.

11th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO, 1mi, tf, cloudy.

Off 4:47. Time 1:32.65. Firm. Scratched_Diego Velazquez (IRE), Ramatuelle, Also Ran_Notable Speech (GB), Ten Happy Rose (JPN), Geoglyph (JPN), Carl Spackler (IRE), Chili Flag (FR), Porta Fortuna (IRE), Goliad, Win for the Money. $0.50 Pick 3 (10-8-8) 3 Correct Paid $302.80. $0.50 Pick 4 TURFPICK4(4-11-10-8) 4 Correct Paid $3,760.90. $1 Daily Double (8-8) paid $84.00. $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $48.20. $0.10 Superfecta (8-9-6-11) paid $652.00. $0.50 Super High Five (8-9-6-11-3) paid $68,834.25. $0.50 Trifecta (8-9-6) paid $123.50.

12th_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO, 1mi, cloudy.

Off 5:27. Time 1:35.48. Fast. Scratched_Pipeline. Also Ran_Tumbarumba, Katonah, Skippylongstocking, Muth, Seize the Grey, T O Saint Denis (JPN), Cagliostro, Mufass (CHI), Three Technique, Saudi Crown. $0.50 Pick 3 (8-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $706.00. $0.50 Pick 4 (10-8-8-3) 4 Correct Paid $5,303.90. $0.50 Pick 4 DIRTPICK4(2/3/8/9-11-8-3) 4 Correct Paid $736.40. $0.50 Pick 5 (11-10-8-8-3) 5 Correct Paid $43, 251.00. $1 Pick 6 (11-11-10-8-8-3) 5 Correct Paid $801.90, 6 Correct Paid $205,684.50. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $125.00. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $100.30. $0.10 Superfecta (3-8-9-7) paid $915.90. $0.50 Super High Five (3-8-9-7-4) paid $51,340.20. $0.50 Trifecta (3-8-9) paid $261.00.

Copyright 2024, Equibase Company LLC.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.