Yankees GM Brian Cashman: `We only have a great shot if we play our best baseball’

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Cashman appreciates World Series titles are expected from the New York Yankees, not just hoped for.

New York hasn’t even reached the Fall Classic since winning its 27th championship in 2009, the franchise’s longest drought since the gap between 1978 and 1996.

“We have a great shot but we only have a great shot if we play our best baseball,” the general manager said Thursday ahead of an AL Division Series against Kansas City. “I know that we have the capabilities, but at the same time I caution that we’ve had capabilities many times before and you have to match those capabilities with, obviously, great defense, great baserunning, tremendous offensive at-bats against extremely tough pitching and, obviously, the most important aspect is pitching to the best of your abilities.”

After missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016, the Yankees rebounded following the December acquisition of Juan Soto from San Dieg o. They led the AL in runs with 815 after finishing 25th in 2023, and topped the major leagues in homers with 237.

“I do honestly believe that anybody that’s currently in the tournament has a legitimate chance to raise that trophy,” Cashman said. “I think we have the pieces that are here and we have the will to make it happen, and now we’ve just got to go up against an opponent that’s very worthy.”

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole (8-5) starts Saturday night’s opener for New York after recovering from elbow nerve irritation and edema that sidelined him from spring training until June 19.

Michael Wacha (13-8) starts for the Royals. He has held Yankees star Aaron Judge to 1 for 18 with three walks and no homers in his career.

“I’m chalking this up to small sample and I’ll take Aaron Judge against just about anyone on any day,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “but we know Wacha is a tough customer. He’s always pitched us tough and we know we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

New York beat Kansas City in the 1977 and ’78 AL Championship Series en route to World Series titles, and the Royals swept the Yankees in 1980 — leading George Steinbrenner to force out manager Dick Howser. The following summer, Howser took over as Royals manager and led Kansas City to its first World Series title in 1985.

New York won three of four at Kansas City in June, losing the series finale on Maikel Garcia’s two-run double against Clay Holmes with two outs in the ninth inning. The Yankees took two of three in the Bronx last month, losing the middle game when Seth Lugo and two relievers combined on a three-hit shutout for the Royals.

Kansas City swept Baltimore in a two-game Wild Card Series, while the Yankees won the AL East and earned a first-round bye and a five-day layoff. The Royals are led by Bobby Witt Jr., likely to finish second to Judge in AL MVP voting, nine-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez and a rotation that includes Wacha, Lugo and Game 2 starter Cole Ragans.

Relief pitcher Lucas Erceg was acquired from Oakland at the July 30 trade deadline, and the 29-year-old right-hander had 11 saves in 13 chances for the Royals, striking out 31 and walking three in 25 innings. His fastball averages 98.6 mph.

“From early in the season ’til now, their bullpen has improved,” Boone said. “They’ve had a couple guys emerge down there and then obviously bringing in Erceg to anchor them has taken their bullpen to another level.”

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo remains doubtful for the Division Series after fracturing the fourth and fifth fingers of his right hand when he was hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Ryan Borucki on Saturday.

“He’s full-bore treatment mode right now,” Cashman said. “A very tight window of healing to take place. … A lot less pain than you would expect and more strength to the squeeze than you would expect given what he’s gone through, but he has not been doing baseball activity as of yet.”

Ben Rice and Oswaldo Cabrera are the primary alternatives at first base.

DJ LeMahieu, who also plays first, has been sidelined since Sept. 3 because of a right hip impingement.

“He’s started to do things,” Cashman said. “The time frame for him, a little bit difficult.”

