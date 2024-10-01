Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay forming a cornerstone for American team golf

MONTREAL (AP) — Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay have played on five U.S. teams and won four of them, the…

Schauffele mentions a “new guard” creating new history in these Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup matches, and the “Big Four” in American team competition is starting to show itself.

Schauffele, Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler played all five matches at Royal Montreal and contributed nearly half of the American point total in an 18 1/2-11 1/2 win. Scheffler was 3-2-0, the other three were 4-1-0.

“It’s our turn to carry it on,” Schauffele said after his 4-and-3 singles victory over Jason Day in the lead match Sunday. “It’s part of the new team. They’re going to see a lot of familiar faces for the next however many years.”

Justin Thomas is a possibility to join that crew. He had played in six consecutive cups until being left off the Presidents Cup team. Thomas is 17-7-4 in his Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup appearances.

Jordan Spieth was part of that core, though he now has missed two teams out of the last five.

Cantlay emerged as the most reliable, raising his cup record to 15-6-1 and delivering the most clutch putts, whether it was against Rory McIlroy last year in Rome or in the dark to close out a foursomes match.

“The moments that match play creates and playing for a team and playing for the United States makes, it just brings out the best in me,” Cantlay said. “And I love these weeks.”

South of the border

A spectator didn’t recognize the flag in gold, blue and red until informed by the wife of Camilo Villegas, an assistant captain.

Villegas was the only one on the International side representing Latin America at the Presidents Cup, ending a streak of three straight times having Spanish spoken in the team room.

Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) and Mito Pereira (Chile) played in 2022. Joaquin Niemann (Chile) and Abraham Ancer (Mexico) played in 2019. All four now are with LIV Golf.

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina (No. 75) and Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela (No. 80) are the only South Americans in the top 100.

“South American golf is in a good spot,” Villegas said. “Even though we don’t have a player here this week, who knows what the world of golf is going to look like here in the next year or two? You still have stars that motivate players and push those kids to accomplish their dreams.”

Villegas said one player on the Junior Presidents Cup was from Colombia. He came into the team room with a big smile.

“Looks at my face and he says, ‘I want to be here one day,’” Villegas said. “So those are the little things that are required to keep pushing these younger generations to grow the game and to just kind of pave the way.”

South America has never hosted the Presidents Cup.

Scott making some mark in Presidents Cup

Play the Presidents Cup 11 times and your name is bound to wind up in the record book. That’s not necessarily good news for Adam Scott.

Scott set one record when he lost in singles to Collin Morikawa, his sixth loss in singles, breaking out of a tie he shared with Phil Mickelson and Stuart Appleby. He now has 28 losses, extending his record. Next on that list of most matches lost is Ernie Els at 18.

Scott, who made his Presidents Cup debut in 2003, is 44 and uncertain if he’ll get another chance. He wants to play in 2026, which drew hearty applause from the rest of his team.

Another appearance would be certain to break the record of most matches played. That belongs to Mickelson, who played in 55 matches. Scott is now at 54. Mickelson played the Presidents Cup 12 times, one ahead of Scott.

Agents pony up

Being an agent for a PGA Tour player is now going to require time and money.

Tyler Dennis, the chief competitions officer for the tour, sent a notice to agents and managers late Monday afternoon announcing the “Agent Certification Program” starting in 2025. It will be required to receive a season PGA Tour credential.

Agents must complete interactive video programs on integrity and education and accept a code of conduct. They also must pay an annual $1,500 application fee per agency, and a $500 (plus tax) for each agent credential to get access to the clubhouse, locker room, practice area, media center and family dining. Agents who only want clubhouse access pay $375 (plus tax).

The expanded access includes family dining and parking at all tournaments.

The notice said agents not completing the certification process will need to buy weekly tickets to the tournaments they attend.

Unintended retirement gift

David Rickman, one of the most respected rules officials in golf, has retired after 37 years at the R&A. His final week of work was officiating at the Presidents Cup.

For all his years, and having worked 130 prestigious tournaments in his career, this turned out to be the perfect parting gift.

For starters, he wasn’t assigned to officiate fourballs matches, which take the longest.

His foursomes match was Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im winning 7 and 6 over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, a match that lasted only 2 hours, 34 minutes. His final act was Schauffele’s 4-and-3 win over Jason Day, which took only 3:02.

Divots

Jasmine Suwannapura at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship became the fifth player from Thailand to win on the LPGA Tour this year. That matches the Americans for most players with a win this season. … There are 14 players from LIV Golf at the Dunhill Links Championship this week at St. Andrews, more than there were at the Masters and U.S. Open. … Former PGA champion Jimmy Walker is looking for places to play and the European air is doing him well. He tied for seventh in the Irish Open, and he tied for 13th in the Spanish Open, his best two finishes of the year. … Matt McCarty is making his first PGA Tour start as a member. McCarty earned an instant promotion by winning three times on the Korn Ferry Tour this year. … FM, the global insurance company that became a title sponsor on the LPGA this year at the TPC Boston, has become a principal part of Boston Common in the indoor TGL league that starts next year.

Stat of the week

Patrick Cantlay has a 15-6-1 record in the three Presidents Cup and two Ryder Cup matches he has played dating to his first one in 2019.

Final word

“I think I can play for another couple years. I’ve come this far. If I can play in a couple more years and contribute a point, then I’d love to be on a winning Presidents Cup team.” — Adam Scott, 44, who has played 11 times in the Presidents Cup without being on the winning side.

