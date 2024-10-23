Xabi Alonso shows Leverkusen’s depth with 8 changes in 1-1 draw with Brest

GUINGAMP, France (AP) — Xabi Alonso suggested Bayer Leverkusen’s 1-1 draw with Brest in the Champions League on Wednesday was…

GUINGAMP, France (AP) — Xabi Alonso suggested Bayer Leverkusen’s 1-1 draw with Brest in the Champions League on Wednesday was a sign of the team’s strength in depth after staying unbeaten despite making eight changes to the lineup.

Leverkusen missed a chance to make it three wins from three games in the Champions League — something only Aston Villa and Liverpool have managed — in a game where it seemed Alonso was trying to balance the team’s European ambitions with the defense of the Bundesliga title it won for the first time last season.

“For the squad, that they feel they’re an important part of the team, is very, very important to me both for now and for the future,” Alonso said.

Alonso left striker Victor Boniface out of the squad to give him some time to recover after he was involved in a car crash last week as a passenger, though not badly hurt. Other players like Granit Xhaka, Jeremie Frimpong and Robert Andrich were on the bench.

Alonso may have to make do without Amine Adli after the Moroccan attacking midfielder went off hurt following a heavy tackle from Brest’s Soumaïla Coulibaly. It appeared Adli had sustained a bad twist to his ankle, Alonso said.

“He was in a lot of pain,” Alonso said. “The bad news for us is the injury to Amine.”

