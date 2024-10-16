WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
(Best-of-3)
No. 1 New York 2, No. 8 Atlanta 0
Sunday, Sept. 22: New York 83, Atlanta 69
Tuesday, Sept. 24: New York 91, Atlanta 82
No. 2 Minnesota 2, No. 7 Phoenix 0
Sunday, Sept. 22: Minnesota 102, Phoenix 95
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Minnesota 101, Phoenix 88
No. 3 Connecticut 2, No. 6 Indiana 0
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 93, Indiana 69
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Connecticut 87, Indiana 81
No. 4 Las Vegas 2, No. 5 Seattle 0
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 78, Seattle 67
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas 83, Seattle 76
(Best-of-5)
Semifinals
No. 1
New York 3, No. 4 Las Vegas 1
Sunday, Sept. 29: New York 87, Las Vegas 77
Tuesday, Oct. 1: New York 88, Las Vegas 84
Friday, Oct. 4: Las Vegas 95, New York 81
Sunday, Oct. 6: New York 76, Las Vegas 62, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Minnesota 3, No. 3 Connecticut 2
Sunday, Sept. 29: Connecticut 73, Minnesota 70
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Minnesota 77, Connecticut 70
Friday, Oct. 4: Minnesota 90, Connecticut 81
Sunday, Oct. 6: Connecticut 92, Minnesota 82
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Minnesota 77, Connecticut 70
WNBA Finals
(Best-of-5)
No. 1 New York 2, No. 2 Minnesota 1
Thursday, Oct. 10: Minnesota 95, New York 93, OT
Sunday, Oct. 13: New York 80, Minnesota 66
Wednesday, Oct. 16: New York 80, Minnesota 77
Friday, Oct. 18: New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct. 20: Minnesota at New York, 8 p.m.
