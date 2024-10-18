Valladolid strikes late to secure a 3-2 victory at Alaves in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Two goals in the last 20 minutes gave Real Valladolid only its second win of the Spanish…

MADRID (AP) — Two goals in the last 20 minutes gave Real Valladolid only its second win of the Spanish league season with a 3-2 victory at Alaves on Friday.

The result featured a penalty in each half for the visitors and takes Valladolid into 18th spot in the 20-team La Liga with eight points from 10 games.

Alaves is four places above with 10 points from 10 matches.

The home side was raring to go in its first game after the international break and took the lead five minutes into the match.

Mario Martin gave away possession midway through his own half and Toni Martínez took advantage. The former Porto striker charged forward and struck a low shot from 30 yards out that bounced before going into the bottom corner of the net.

Mamadou Sylla equalized for Valladolid 11 minutes later when he converted a penalty against his old club.

After the break, Valladolid looked more dangerous as the second half went on and it secured all three points with goals in the 72nd and 76th minutes.

The first was Selim Amallah’s penalty kick and the second came after Sylla and Anuar combined in a sleek counterattack. Sylla fed Anuar from the left and the Moroccan midfielder converted with his right foot.

Substitute Kike García got a goal back for Alaves in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time and then was sent off seconds later for dissent.

