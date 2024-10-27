USWNT comes from behind for 3-1 win over Iceland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lynn Williams and Lindsey Horan scored minutes apart in the second half and the United States…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lynn Williams and Lindsey Horan scored minutes apart in the second half and the United States rallied to beat Iceland 3-1 on Sunday.

Forward Emma Sears made her debut for the United States as a second-half substitute and scored in stoppage time. She also had an assist, becoming the first player with a goal and an assist in her first national team game.

“We don’t want to lose, we don’t like losing. The U.S. mentality is we’re going to bring it, we’re going to claw, we’re going to fight, we’re going to come back,” Williams said. “So yes we were down, but I believe in us, we all believe in ourselves, and that’s what it takes to win.”

The United States also defeated Iceland 3-1 on Thursday in Austin in the first of the three matches on home soil. The Americans play Argentina on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky.

The matches are the first for the United States since the team won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics this past summer.

Karolína Lea Vilhjalmsdottir scored on a corner kick to give Iceland the lead in the 31st minute. U.S. goalkeeper Casey Murphy leaped to get her fingertips on the ball, but it got past her and bounced into the goal after hitting the far post.

It was the first time the United States had trailed in 12 games under coach Emma Hayes.

The Americans had a good chance in the 62nd minute but Iceland goalkeeper Cecilía Ran Runarsdottir dove to push away Horan’s free kick. But Williams broke through in the 72nd minute to tie the game before Horan’s goal 3:45 later.

“It’s honestly hard to find the words right now,” Sears said about her goal to cap the scoring. “This feels super surreal to not only be surrounded by such amazing people but also players that I’ve looked up to for so many years. I super honored to have been invited to this camp and to learn and grow in this environment.”

The United States recognized defender Kelley O’Hara with a halftime ceremony. O’Hara announced earlier this year that she was retiring. Her final professional season with Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League this year was cut short by injury.

The team also honored Mallory Swanson before the game for her 100th appearance for the United States. Her husband, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, was on hand for the ceremony.

Swanson’s 100th game was the gold-medal match against Brazil at the Olympics. Swanson scored the lone goal in the 1-0 victory.

Among those missing from the U.S. squad for the three matches was Trinity Rodman, who was recovering from a back injury, and Crystal Dunn, who was absent for a personal commitment.

The U.S. will close out the year with a pair of matches in Europe. They play England at Wembley on Nov. 30 before facing the Netherlands in the Hague on Dec. 3.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.