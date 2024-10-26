US midfielder Adams makes long-awaited return from injury

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams made his first appearance since the Copa America on Saturday and helped…

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams made his first appearance since the Copa America on Saturday and helped Bournemouth draw with Aston Villa 1-1 in the English Premier League.

Adams, who captained the United States at the 2022 World Cup, came on as a substitute in the 81st minute at Villa Park to make his season debut. He has been out since late July after undergoing back surgery.

Bournemouth trailed 1-0 when Adams replaced Ryan Christie, but went on to salvage a draw through Evanilson’s equalizer in the sixth minute of added time.

Adams endured an injury-disrupted season last year and made only four appearances for Bournemouth due to issues with his hamstring and back. He was named in Bournemouth’s squad for its win against Arsenal last week, but didn’t go on.

The 25-year-old Adams’ return should be good news for U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Jamaica next month.

