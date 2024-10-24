UK government proposes more powers for soccer regulator to combat rogue owners and a Super League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The U.K. government has introduced strengthened powers for a proposed soccer regulator to tackle “rogue owners…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The U.K. government has introduced strengthened powers for a proposed soccer regulator to tackle “rogue owners and directors” and prevent a repeat attempt at a breakaway Super League.

The Football Governance Bill would give an independent regulator powersto safeguard the future of clubs, including strengthened tests over who can run or own them.

An updated bill was introduced to the House of Lords on Thursday with changes that will “explicitly require clubs to provide effective engagement” with supporters over changes to ticket prices or plans to relocate a stadium.

The bill is intended to ensure the financial stability of elite men’s soccer in England and avoid community and cultural assets folding, as seen in recent collapses of lower league clubs Bury and Macclesfield.

The government said such cases were a result of “excessive and reckless risk-taking, with many clubs living way beyond their means.”

The bill is also designed to stop another breakaway attempt after 12 of Europe’s elite clubs — including six from the Premier League — tried to set up a Super League in 2021, which quickly unraveled in the face of a fan backlash.

The government said it was a “critical juncture for English football.”

“English football is one of our greatest exports and a source of national pride which this government wants to see thrive for generations to come,” culture secretary Lisa Nandy said. “But for too long, financial instability has meant loyal fans and whole communities have risked losing their cherished clubs as a result of mismanagement and reckless spending.”

As part of changes to an original bill put forward by the previous Conservative government, the independent regulator’s remit will include so-called “parachute payments” provided by the Premier League to help relegated teams.

In response, the league said it was concerned about some of the powers the regulator would get.

“The Premier League recognizes that key elements of the bill can help make the English game stronger,” it said in a statement. “However, we remain concerned about the regulatory framework. Specifically, we believe rigid banking-style regulation, and the regulator’s unprecedented and untested powers to intervene in the distribution of the Premier League’s revenues, could have a negative impact on the league’s continued competitiveness, clubs’ investment in world-class talent and, above all, the aspiration that drives our global appeal and growth.”

Another change in the bill, which awaits debate in the House of Lords and House of Commons, means the regulator will no longer have to consider government foreign and trade policy when approving club takeovers.

The government said there would also be a “clear commitment” to improve equality, diversity and inclusion in the sport.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.