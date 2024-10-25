UFC President Dana White considering AI and Mark Zuckerberg to improve rankings system

UFC President Dana White told TNT Sports that he has spoken with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg about possibly using artificial…

UFC President Dana White told TNT Sports that he has spoken with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg about possibly using artificial intelligence to improve the organization’s maligned ranking system.

“I’m totally going to fix the rankings,” White told the network on Thursday. “We’re going to make a lot of strong moves here coming into 2025.”

This isn’t the first time White has complained about the ranking system, which has been in place since 2013. It relies on a combination of rankings from a variety of outlets that cover the UFC.

The next major event is the featherweight championship between titleholder Ilia Topuria and second-ranked challenger Max Holloway in UFC 308 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.