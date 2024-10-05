Toulouse coach is injured during French league game against Lille

LILLE, France (AP) — In the excitement of his team scoring, the coach of Toulouse ended up with a twisted…

LILLE, France (AP) — In the excitement of his team scoring, the coach of Toulouse ended up with a twisted ankle on Saturday.

Carles Martinez Novell suffered what looked like a minor injury during his side’s French league match at Lille when he slipped during Toulouse’s opening goal.

The Spanish coach fell along the touchline as he tried to follow the action that led to forward Zakaria Aboukhlal’s goal in the 39th minute.

Martinez Novell limped back to the bench where he received treatment on his right ankle from the medical staff. He carried on coaching his players afterwards.

