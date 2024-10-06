Timbers miss chance to move up the standings with 0-0 draw against FC Dallas

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With a playoff berth already clinched the night before, the Portland Timbers played to a scoreless…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With a playoff berth already clinched the night before, the Portland Timbers played to a scoreless draw with FC Dallas on Sunday.

Portland (12-11-10) secured a postseason spot when the LA Galaxy defeated visiting Austin 2-1 on Saturday night. With the draw against Dallas, the Timbers missed an opportunity to move up from ninth in the Western Conference standings.

FC Dallas (10-15-8) was already eliminated with a midweek loss to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Dallas had chance in the 66th minute but Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis punched away Manuel Cafumana’s shot.

Perhaps Portland’s best opportunity came in the 88th minute when Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer got a hand on Felipe Mora’s chance and pushed it up and over the crossbar into the top netting.

Pantemis finished with a career-high six saves, while Maurer had seven.

It was the final home game of the season for the Timbers. Following an international break, the season ends with Decision Day on Oct. 19 when Portland will visit the rival Seattle Sounders.

The two teams that finish in eighth and ninth in each conference will play a single-elimination wild card match, with the winner going on to play a best-of-three first-round series against the conference’s top team. The MLS postseason begins on Oct. 22.

