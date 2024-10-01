The Wild are running it back after missing the playoffs, banking on better health and defense

Minnesota Wild Last season: 39-34-9, missed playoffs. COACH: John Hynes (318-279-68 over nine seasons with three teams, including 34-24-5 last…

Minnesota Wild

Last season: 39-34-9, missed playoffs.

COACH: John Hynes (318-279-68 over nine seasons with three teams, including 34-24-5 last season after replacing Dean Evason on Nov. 27).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 10 vs. Columbus.

DEPARTURES: F Vinni Lettieri, D Alex Goligoski.

ADDITIONS: F Yakov Trenin, F Jakub Lauko.

GOALIES: Marc-Andre Fleury (17-15-5, 2.98 GAA, 0.895 save percentage) and Filip Gustavsson (20-18-4, 3.06 GAA, 0.899).

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 30-1.

What to expect

After missing the postseason for only the second time in 12 years, the Wild’s roster remained remarkably intact while salary cap constraints limited their avenues for improvement. General manager Bill Guerin still believes in a core that fueled a 103-point season in 2022-23 and a 113-point season in 2021-22, with proof of that faith coming in the form of contract extensions he doled out a year ago for veteran forwards Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello. The run-it-back approach will require better health and better defense to succeed, but there’s enough experience and talent to at least help the Wild be in the mix for a return to the playoffs. In the NHL, teams often just need to get in and get hot. But the Wild have not won a series since 2015, a feat only two of their current players — defensemen Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin — had a hand in.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Kirill Kaprizov is just entering his prime and coming off a 46-goal, 50-assist season, the type of dynamic playmaker that has been far more of a unicorn than ubiquitous for the 24-year-old franchise. The Wild would love to continue to build around Kaprizov, but he’s in the second-to-last year of his contract and will likely need to be confident in a contending trajectory for the club before he signs another deal. Joel Eriksson Ek is an excellent two-way center who will again bolster the second line. Defenseman Brock Faber was an 82-game machine as a rookie, finishing second in the Calder Trophy voting and subsequently earning an eight-year, $68 million extension.

The not-so-good: The penalty kill plummeted last season to third-worst in the league, one reason why Trenin was a target in free agency. The return of Spurgeon, the captain who was limited to 16 games last season due to back and hip injuries, ought to provide another boost. Neither Fleury nor Gustavsson were consistent last season, though the struggles of the defense clearly played a role. Waiting behind them is top prospect Jesper Wallstedt, and the Wild have not ruled out carrying three goalies at times.

Players to watch

Matt Boldy had a career-high 69 points last season and will have plenty of opportunities to build on that playing next to Eriksson Ek. Marco Rossi played in all 82 games last season and will center the third line with Foligno and Trenin in a key role for boosting an offense that ranked 21st in goals last season.

