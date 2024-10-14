The Grizzlies bank their NBA future on Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane

Memphis Grizzlies Last season: 27-55, COACH: Taylor Jenkins (sixth season, 206-185). SEASON OPENER: Oct. 26 vs. Orlando. DEPARTURES: G Derrick…

Memphis Grizzlies

Last season: 27-55,

COACH: Taylor Jenkins (sixth season, 206-185).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 26 vs. Orlando.

DEPARTURES: G Derrick Rose retired, F Ziaire Williams traded to Nets, F Yuta Watanabe back to Japan.

ADDITIONS: C Zach Edey, G Cam Spencer, F Jaylen Wells.

BetMGM championship odds: 35-1.

What to expect

The Grizzlies go as Ja Morant goes, and he played only nine games last season starting with a 25-game suspension followed by a season-ending shoulder injury. He was only one of the many Grizzlies who wound up injured including Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane. Morant helped lead Memphis to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs two straight years before last season’s painful slog.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Morant was cleared to start working after surgery in mid-July, and he has shown the explosiveness that made him NBA Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star. Bane also is back healthy along with Smart. The Grizzlies brought back Luke Kennard, giving them yet another deep shooting threat. Edey gives them the rebounder missed last season with Steven Adams out injured.

The not-so-good: The Grizzlies are at their best flying up and down the court. Where they get into trouble is when teams slow them down and force the Grizzlies to play a half-court offense. The 7-foot-4 Edey could give a much-needed boost to the pick-and-roll game, freeing up Jaren Jackson Jr. to roam the baseline out to the 3-point line. But nobody knows how athletic the two-time AP men’s college basketball player of the year really can be in the NBA.

Players to watch

Morant, Jackson and Bane. Jackson was drafted fourth overall in 2018 followed by Morant at No. 2 in 2019. Both have been given big contracts along with Bane making up the core the Memphis front office has tried to build around. Jackson developed his offensive skills with so many teammates out last season. Staying healthy and on the court together will determine how much Memphis wins and if the Grizzlies truly become a threat to win the franchise’s first Western title, let alone reach the NBA Finals.

