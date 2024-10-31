The Athletics are scheduled for 60 night games during first season playing in Sacramento

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics are scheduled to play 60 night games as they relocate from Oakland to Sacramento…

That would match the franchise record for most night games in a season with the 1968 club. Sacramento typically has far hotter temperatures than the Bay Area, and the schedule released Thursday features 25 of 28 home games played at night during the heat of June and July.

The A’s first game at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento is set for the night of March 31 against the Cubs.

Eleven of 21 day contests during the 81-game home slate are to be played in April and May, with only six Sunday day games scheduled from June through August.

The A’s plan to spend three seasons in Sacramento then hope to relocate to Las Vegas and a new ballpark ahead of the 2028 campaign.

