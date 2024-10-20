Stones scores injury-time winner as Man City beats struggling Wolves 2-1 in Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — John Stones came up with an injury-time goal again as Manchester City narrowly avoided a major…

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — John Stones came up with an injury-time goal again as Manchester City narrowly avoided a major setback by beating struggling Wolves 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Stones headed home a corner in the fifth minute of second-half injury time and the goal stood despite the VAR asking referee Chris Kavanagh to review whether Bernardo Silva was interfering with goalkeeper Jose Sa from an offside position.

Kavanagh’s decision denied Wolves just a second point of the season and enraged manager Gary O’Neil on the sidelines, while the win put City two points ahead of Liverpool ahead of its home game against Chelsea later Sunday.

City defender Josko Gvardiol had curled in a superb right-foot shot from outside the area to equalize in the 33rd minute but Wolves then repelled wave after wave of City attacks before the late intervention from Stones, who also netted a last-gasp equalizer against Arsenal in the eighth minute of injury time last month.

Jorgen Strand Larsen had given the hosts an early lead. ___

