Sports on TV for Tuesday, Oct. 8

Tuesday, Oct. 8
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — FIU at Liberty
COLLEGE GOLF
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — NB3 Collegiate: Match Play, Twin Warriors Golf Course, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame
BTN — Kentucky at Indiana
MLB BASEBALL
5:05 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Division Series: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, Game 3
9:05 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Division Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Indiana at Atlanta
NHL HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Seattle
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Florida
10 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Utah
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at Minnesota, Semifinal, Game 5
