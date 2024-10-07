Sports on TV for Tuesday, Oct. 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Oct. 8 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m. CBSSN — FIU at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Oct. 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — FIU at Liberty

COLLEGE GOLF

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — NB3 Collegiate: Match Play, Twin Warriors Golf Course, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame

BTN — Kentucky at Indiana

MLB BASEBALL

5:05 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Division Series: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, Game 3

9:05 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Division Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Indiana at Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Seattle

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Florida

10 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Utah

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at Minnesota, Semifinal, Game 5

