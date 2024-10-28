Sports on TV for Tuesday, Oct. 29

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Oct. 29
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico St. at FIU
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston St.
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Indiana
MLB BASEBALL
8:05 p.m.
FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Minnesota
TRUTV — Dallas at Minnesota (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Golden State
TRUTV — New Orleans at Golden State (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Rangers at Washington
10 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles at San Jose
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — EFL Carabao Cup: Sheffield Wednesday at Brentford, Round of 16
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Cup Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Columbus, Game 1
8:50 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Salt Lake, Game 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA European Qualifier: Sweden vs. Luxemborg, Gothenburg, Sweden
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Early Rounds
Midnight
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds
_____
