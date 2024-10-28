Sports on TV for Tuesday, Oct. 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Oct. 29 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m. CBSSN — New Mexico…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Oct. 29

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico St. at FIU

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston St.

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Minnesota

TRUTV — Dallas at Minnesota (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Golden State

TRUTV — New Orleans at Golden State (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Rangers at Washington

10 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at San Jose

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — EFL Carabao Cup: Sheffield Wednesday at Brentford, Round of 16

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Cup Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Columbus, Game 1

8:50 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Salt Lake, Game 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA European Qualifier: Sweden vs. Luxemborg, Gothenburg, Sweden

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Early Rounds

Midnight

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.