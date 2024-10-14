Sports on TV for Tuesday, Oct. 15

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Oct. 15
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Exhibition: North Carolina at Memphis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Troy at S. Alabama
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Kennesaw St. at MTSU
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at New Mexico St.
COLLEGE GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — The St. Andrews Links Collegiate: Second Round, Old Course and Jubilee Course, St Andrews, Scotland
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Winthrop at Virginia Tech
BTN — Indiana at Michigan
MLB BASEBALL
7:35 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Cleveland at N.Y Yankees, Game 2
TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: Cleveland at N.Y Yankees, Game 2 (Datacast)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: San Antonio at Miami
10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Golden State at L.A. Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Florida at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at St. Louis
10 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Edmonton
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Serbia, Group D, Córdoba, Spain
7:20 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: Canada vs. Panama, Toronto
10:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: Mexico vs. U.S., Guadalajara, Mexico
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
_____
