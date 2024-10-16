Sports on TV for Thursday, Oct. 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Oct. 17 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 4:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Oct. 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — St. John’s at Rutgers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Marshall

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Louisville

ESPNU — Virginia at Florida St.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Iowa

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at UCLA

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, Seowon Valley CC, Gyeonggido, Korea

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

5:05 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3

TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3 (DataCast)

8:05 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Milwaukee at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Denver at New Orleans

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Kenya vs. England, Group C, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Six Kings Slam Semifinal

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Six Kings Slam Semifinal

9:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals

