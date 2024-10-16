Sports on TV for Thursday, Oct. 17

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Oct. 17
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — St. John’s at Rutgers
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Marshall
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Boston College at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Louisville
ESPNU — Virginia at Florida St.
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Iowa
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at UCLA
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, Seowon Valley CC, Gyeonggido, Korea
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
5:05 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3
TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3 (DataCast)
8:05 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Milwaukee at Dallas
10 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Denver at New Orleans
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Kenya vs. England, Group C, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Six Kings Slam Semifinal
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Six Kings Slam Semifinal
9:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals
