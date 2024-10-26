Sports on TV for Sunday, Oct. 27

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Oct. 27
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Buriram, Thailand
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Straight Talk Wireless 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: Week 7, Anaheim, Calif.
BOWLING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: PBA: Go Bowling Elite League Strike Derby, Portland, Maine
10 p.m.
FS2 — Regional Coverage: PBA: Go Bowling Elite League Strike Derby, Portland, Maine (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
SECN — Exhibition: Illinois at Mississippi
7 p.m.
ACCN — Exhibition: Arizona St. at Duke
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky
3 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Southern Cal
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Gonzaga at Santa Clara
SECN — LSU at Missouri
6 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at SMU
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Clemson
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at Florida
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Indiana
FIGURE SKATING
Noon
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Canada 2024, Halifax, Nova Scotia
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter, Apalachicola, Fla.
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Final Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round, Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, Ark.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship: Final Round, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Cincinnati, Baltimore at Cleveland, N.Y. Jets at New England, Indianapolis at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Detroit, Arizona at Miami, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, Green Bay at Jacksonville
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, Buffalo at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Denver, Kansas City at Las Vegas, Chicago at Washington
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at San Francisco
PEACOCK — Dallas at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NHLN — Edmonton at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Chelsea
1 p.m.
FS2 — CPL Playoffs: York United at Atletico Ottawa, Quarterfinal
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Cup Eastern Conference First Round: Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC, Game 1
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Juárez
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: Vancouver at LAFC, Game 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:15 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
5:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Iceland, Nashville, Tenn.
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Iceland, Nashville, Tenn. (DataCast)
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals
Midnight
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.