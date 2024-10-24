Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 25

(All times Eastern)
Friday, Oct. 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Gold Coast
3 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at West Coast
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Essendon
AUTO RACING
2:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
5:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Exhibition: Toledo at Michigan
9 p.m.
SECN — Exhibition: Kansas at Arkansas
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Yale at Penn
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at Boston College
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at UNLV
11 p.m.
FOX — Rutgers at Southern Cal
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at SMU
8 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Arizona at Arizona St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Florida
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Second Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, First Round, Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, Ark.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship: Second Round, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Tiba, Japan
HARNESS RACING
8 p.m.
FS1 — Breeders Crown: Night 1, Meadowlands Racing, East Rutherford, N.J.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8:05 p.m.
FOX — World Series: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at New York
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at L.A. Lakers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Sheffield Wednesday at Portsmouth
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leicester City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — International Friendly: France vs. Jamaica, Montbéliard, France (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Summer Cup: NJ/NY vs. Kansas City, Final, San Antonio
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Guangzhou-WTA Quarterfinals
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Semifinals
