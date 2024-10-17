Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Oct. 18 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 4:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Oct. 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide

10 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Greater Western Sydney

Midnight

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at North Melbourne

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at West Coast

AUTO RACING

1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

5:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

6:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Calgary at Hamilton

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Duke

ESPNU — Brown at Princeton

8 p.m.

FOX — Oregon at Purdue

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at BYU

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at Nevada

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, Seowon Valley CC, Gyeonggido, Korea

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

5:05 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, Game 5

8:05 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4

TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4 (DataCast)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Miami at Memphis

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Sheffield United at Leeds United

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Semifinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: New York at Minnesota, Game 4

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.