Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 18

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Oct. 18
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide
10 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Greater Western Sydney
Midnight
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at North Melbourne
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at West Coast
AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
5:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
6:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Calgary at Hamilton
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Duke
ESPNU — Brown at Princeton
8 p.m.
FOX — Oregon at Purdue
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma St. at BYU
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at Nevada
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
9 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, Seowon Valley CC, Gyeonggido, Korea
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
5:05 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, Game 5
8:05 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4
TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4 (DataCast)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Miami at Memphis
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Carolina at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — EFL Championship: Sheffield United at Leeds United
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Semifinals
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: New York at Minnesota, Game 4
