Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Oct. 11 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 2 a.m. (Saturday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Oct. 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Big Blue Madness, Lexington, Ky.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Harvard at Cornell

8 p.m.

FS1 — Northwestern at Maryland

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St.

9:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Prairie View A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Arizona St.

COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Boston College at Michigan St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at SMU

8 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Louisville

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Nebraska

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open De France, Second Round, Le Golf National, Paris

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — The National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship: 13-U All-Star Teams, Frisco Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Second Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Third Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

FOX — N.L. Division Series: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, Game 5

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Washington

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Sacramento at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Germany, Group C, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Semifinal

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Semifinals

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.