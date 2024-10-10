Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 11

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Oct. 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Big Blue Madness, Lexington, Ky.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Harvard at Cornell
8 p.m.
FS1 — Northwestern at Maryland
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St.
9:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Prairie View A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at Arizona St.
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Boston College at Michigan St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at SMU
8 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Louisville
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Nebraska
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open De France, Second Round, Le Golf National, Paris
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — The National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship: 13-U All-Star Teams, Frisco Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas
5 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Second Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Third Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8:05 p.m.
FOX — N.L. Division Series: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, Game 5
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Washington
10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Sacramento at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Germany, Group C, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Semifinal
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Semifinals
