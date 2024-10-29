Sports Betting: UConn favored for men, South Carolina for women in college basketball

When the college basketball season starts next week, UConn will be trying to become the first men’s team to win…

When the college basketball season starts next week, UConn will be trying to become the first men’s team to win three straight national championships since UCLA won seven straight from 1967-73.

At the BetMGM Sportsbook, UConn opens the 2024-25 season +850 to win the national championship — tied for the shortest odds with Kansas.

For the women, South Carolina is looking to win back-to-back titles. That hasn’t happened since UConn won four straight years from 2013-16.

South Carolina has the shortest odds at +150 to win it again.

Men’s national championship betting

Both UConn and Kansas have seen their odds improve since opening last spring. The Huskies opened at +1200, while the Jayhawks opened at +1100.

While those two teams have the shortest odds, they are not the most popular team among bettors.

Duke (+900) is drawing the most money (14.5%) on the most tickets (13.3%). UConn is next, drawing the second-most money (13.8%) on the second-most tickets (10.4%). Kansas rounds out the top three with 8.5% of the money on 9.9% of the tickets.

As for other teams with short odds, Alabama is +1200, while North Carolina, Iowa State and Baylor are all +2000.

Women’s national championship betting

South Carolina has the shortest odds, but bettors don’t seem to be expecting them to win again. The defending champions are taking in the fourth-most money (14.2%) on the fourth-most tickets (10.5%).

UConn (+375), USC (+375) and Notre Dame (+900) are all more popular.

The Huskies are drawing the second-most money (21.7%) on the most tickets (23.8%), while the Trojans are drawing the most money (25.3%) on the second-most tickets (12.4%). The Fighting Irish are pulling in the third-most money (17.3%) on the third-most bets (12.4%).

Texas (+600) has better odds than Notre Dame, but are only taking in 4.8% of the bets and 1.7% of the money.

Wooden Award betting

Three players are the favorites to win the Wooden Award, given to the nation’s best player.

RJ Davis of North Carolina and Mark Sears of Alabama are +700, while Hunter Dickinson of Kansas is +750. No other player is less than +1100.

Sears is bringing in a massive 29.3% of the money on the second-most bets (13.2%). Dickinson is drawing the most bets (14%), but only 5% of the money. Davis is taking in 5.3% of the bets and 12.1% of the money.

Cooper Flagg of Duke will be added to the mix once he turns 18 on Dec. 21.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

