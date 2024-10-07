Sports betting: Oilers start NHL season with the best odds to win the Stanley Cup

Following two games in Prague, the NHL season will get underway fully on Tuesday night. The Florida Panthers are looking…

Following two games in Prague, the NHL season will get underway fully on Tuesday night.

The Florida Panthers are looking to become the 19th team in history to win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back years. The most recent team to do it was the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020-21.

Going into the season at the BetMGM sportsbook, the Edmonton Oilers have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup at +800.

Stanley Cup betting

Not only do the Oilers have the best Stanley Cup odds, but they are generating by far the most action. As of Monday, they are drawing the most bets (12.4%) and the most money (25.4%).

Edmonton reached the Stanley Cup Final a year ago, forcing a Game 7 after losing the first three games, but fell to Florida 2-1 on the road in the deciding game.

The Panthers have the second-best odds at +900, but aren’t bringing in much action. They are taking in the eighth-most bets (4%) and just 5% of the handle.

Other popular betting teams include the Colorado Avalanche (+1100), who are drawing the second-most bets (9.6%) and the third-most money (9.4%), and the New York Rangers (+1300), who are taking in the third-most bets (8.2%) and the second-most money (9.5%).

The San Jose Sharks have the worst odds to win at +40000, closely followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Anaheim Ducks at +30000.

Eastern/Western Conference betting

When it comes to the Eastern Conference, the Rangers are tied with the New Jersey Devils for the second-best odds to reach the Stanley Cup at +600, but are taking in the most action.

New York is drawing a substantial 36.2% of the money on 24.2% of the bets.

The Panthers have the best odds at +550, but are only generating 6.3% of the bets and 3.5% of the money.

In the Western Conference, the Oilers are the favorites at +350 and bringing in the most bets (19.1%) and the most money (20.5%).

The Nashville Predators, who have the fifth-best odds at +850, are drawing in the second-most money (16.9%).

MVP betting

Connor McDavid has the best odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy at +150. He’s taking in a massive 60% of the money on 17.3% of the bets.

McDavid is seeking his fourth career MVP.

Auston Matthews (+1000), who won the award in 2021-22, is drawing the most bets (22.8%) and the second-most money (21%).

Nathan MacKinnon, who won the award last year, has the second-best odds at +500, but is only taking in 6.8% of the bets and 1.5% of the money.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

