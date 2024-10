NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NY JETS 1½ 1½ (42½) Houston Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NY JETS 1½ 1½ (42½) Houston

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Washington 2½ 3½ (43½) at NY GIANTS at BUFFALO 5½ 6½ (49½) Miami at BALTIMORE 10½ 9½ (45½) Denver at ATLANTA 1½ 2½ (51½) Dallas at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (37½) New England at CINCINNATI 8½ 7½ (46½) Las Vegas LA Chargers 3 1½ (42½) at CLEVELAND New Orleans 3½ 7 (43½) at CAROLINA at ARIZONA 1½ 1½ (44½) Chicago at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 7½ (45½) Jacksonville LA Rams 3½ 1½ (48½) at SEATTLE Detroit 1½ 3½ (48½) at GREEN BAY at MINNESOTA 5½ 5½ (46½) Indianapolis

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 9½ 8½ (45½) Tampa Bay

College Football

Wednesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LIBERTY 1½ 2½ (63½) Jacksonville State at WESTERN KENTUCKY 24½ 24½ (49½) Kennesaw State

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tulane 15½ 16½ (55½) at CHARLOTTE

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at UCONN 7½ 7½ (48½) Georgia State South Florida 4½ 2½ (51½) at FLORIDA ATLANTIC at BOISE STATE 24½ 23½ (57½) San Diego State

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 1½ 2½ (45½) at ILLINOIS at MIAMI (FL) 20½ 21½ (54½) Duke at ARMY 23½ 22½ (41½) Air Force Memphis 7½ 7½ (61½) at UTSA Toledo 7½ 8½ (53½) at EASTERN MICHIGAN Northwestern 1½ 1½ (46½) at PURDUE at NC STATE 12½ 9½ (47½) Stanford Ohio State 3½ 3½ (45½) at PENN STATE Virginia Tech 4½ 3½ (53½) at SYRACUSE Ole Miss 9½ 7½ (53½) at ARKANSAS Buffalo 1½ 1½ (47½) at AKRON at AUBURN 5½ 6½ (48½) Vanderbilt at OKLAHOMA 31½ 34½ (45½) Maine at UAB 2½ 3½ (58½) Tulsa Old Dominion 2½ 2½ (60½) at APPALACHIAN STATE Oregon 10½ 15½ (45½) at MICHIGAN at IOWA STATE 12½ 13½ (56½) Texas Tech Kansas State 10½ 12½ (46½) at HOUSTON Indiana 7½ 7½ (51½) at MICHIGAN STATE at MARSHALL 10½ 10½ (47½) UL Monroe North Carolina 1½ 2½ (50½) at FLORIDA STATE at UCF 3½ 6½ (56½) Arizona at GEORGIA 20½ 16½ (52½) Florida at UTEP 2½ 3½ (51½) Middle Tennessee at NEBRASKA 10½ 6½ (40½) UCLA Navy 11½ 11½ (51½) at RICE at NEW MEXICO 6½ 7½ (60½) Wyoming Coastal Carolina 4½ 4½ (53½) at TROY at MISSISSIPPI STATE 17½ 17½ (59½) UMass at FRESNO STATE 12½ 13½ (48½) Hawaii Arizona State 1½ 2½ (57½) at OKLAHOMA STATE at SOUTH ALABAMA 5½ 5½ (59½) Georgia Southern Texas A&M 3½ 2½ (44½) at SOUTH CAROLINA USC 1½ 2½ (55½) at WASHINGTON at IOWA 3½ 3½ (41½) Wisconsin at CLEMSON 8½ 10½ (63½) Louisville at TENNESSEE 16½ 16½ (45½) Kentucky at BAYLOR 2½ 3½ (64½) TCU Colorado State 1½ 1½ (45½) at NEVADA at SMU 6½ 7½ (58½) Pittsburgh

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 5 (222½) LA Lakers at PHILADELPHIA 4½ (216½) Detroit Boston 7 (233½) at INDIANA at CHARLOTTE 6½ (225½) Toronto Atlanta 4½ (235) at WASHINGTON New York 2 (214½) at MIAMI at MEMPHIS 12 (225) Brooklyn Orlando 6 (227½) at CHICAGO at OKLAHOMA CITY 13½ (220½) San Antonio at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) New Orleans at LA CLIPPERS 8½ (213½) Portland

MLB

Wednesday

World Series

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -136 LA Dodgers +116

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -162 at COLUMBUS +134 Winnipeg -150 at DETROIT +125 at COLORADO -120 Tampa Bay +100 at UTAH -126 Calgary +105 Vegas -120 at LOS ANGELES +100 at VANCOUVER -118 New Jersey -102

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.