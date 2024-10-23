Sports betting: Dodgers slightly favored against the Yankees in the World Series

With enough star power to attract fans from all over, the World Series opens Friday night with the Los Angeles…

With enough star power to attract fans from all over, the World Series opens Friday night with the Los Angeles Dodgers slightly favored against the New York Yankees.

The Dodgers are listed at -135 at the BetMGM Sportsbook, while the Yankees are -110.

Dodgers great Shohei Ohtani is arguably the face of Major League Baseball, while Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is one of the best players in the game, hitting 58 home runs in the regular season.

The Yankees and Dodgers are two of the most storied franchises in baseball. New York has won 27 World Series titles, most recently in 2009. The Dodgers have won the title seven times, most recently in 2020.

This is the 12th time these two teams have met in the World Series.

“Dodgers-Yankees is the perfect matchup for the sportsbook as we expect loads of action on the series,” said Halvor Egeland, a trading manager at the BetMGM Sportsbook. “The Dodgers to win in seven games and any player other than Shohei Ohtani to win MVP would be great outcomes.”

World Series betting

As of Wednesday, the Yankees are bringing in 59% of the bets and 38% of the money. The Dodgers are taking in 41% of the bets and 62% of the money.

Los Angeles opened the year with +800 odds to win the World Series, while New York was +1600.

Game 1

While more money is coming in on the Dodgers to win the series, more money is coming in on the Yankees to win Game 1.

New York (+105) is drawing 55% of the bets and 53% of the money to win Friday night’s Game 1.

The over (8.5 runs) is also getting heavy action with 81% of the bets and 84% of the money.

The most bet prop for the game is Judge at over 0.5 home runs (+200). Ohtani (+210) is the second most.

World Series MVP

Ohtani (+220) has the shortest odds to be named World Series MVP and is also the most popular among bettors.

The Dodgers slugger is bringing in the most bets (23.4%) and the most money (43%). Judge is a distant second, bringing in 8.6% of the bets and 7.5% of the money.

