All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|16
|9
|Birmingham
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|17
|11
|Quad City
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|5
|Fayetteville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|18
|14
|Knoxville
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|9
|13
|Peoria
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|9
|8
|Evansville
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|8
|12
|Roanoke
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|13
|19
|Macon
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Pensacola
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|14
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Macon 2
Quad City 4, Knoxville 3
Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2
Evansville 3, Huntsville 2
Roanoke 4, Peoria 3
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.