All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 4 3 0 1 0 7 16 9 Birmingham 4 3 0 1 0 7 17 11 Quad City 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 5 Fayetteville 4 3 1 0 0 6 18 14 Knoxville 4 2 1 1 0 5 9 13 Peoria 3 1 0 2 0 4 9 8 Evansville 4 1 2 1 0 3 8 12 Roanoke 4 1 2 1 0 3 13 19 Macon 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 10 Pensacola 3 0 3 0 0 0 4 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 2

Quad City 4, Knoxville 3

Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2

Evansville 3, Huntsville 2

Roanoke 4, Peoria 3

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

