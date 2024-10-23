All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|8
|Huntsville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Knoxville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|4
|Birmingham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|8
|Quad City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Peoria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Evansville
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Roanoke
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|12
|Macon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Pensacola
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
