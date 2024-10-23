All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 8…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 8 Huntsville 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5 Knoxville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 4 Birmingham 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8 Quad City 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Peoria 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Evansville 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 6 Roanoke 2 0 1 1 0 1 8 12 Macon 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 Pensacola 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

