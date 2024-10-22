Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 22, 2024, 10:08 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 8
Huntsville 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5
Knoxville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 4
Birmingham 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8
Quad City 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Peoria 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Evansville 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 6
Roanoke 2 0 1 1 0 1 8 12
Macon 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4
Pensacola 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

