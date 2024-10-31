All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 4 3 0 1 0 7 16 9…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 4 3 0 1 0 7 16 9 Birmingham 4 3 0 1 0 7 17 11 Quad City 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 5 Fayetteville 4 3 1 0 0 6 18 14 Peoria 4 2 0 2 0 6 14 10 Knoxville 4 2 1 1 0 5 9 13 Roanoke 4 1 2 1 0 3 13 19 Evansville 5 1 3 1 0 3 10 17 Macon 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 10 Pensacola 3 0 3 0 0 0 4 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

