All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|16
|9
|Birmingham
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|17
|11
|Quad City
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|5
|Fayetteville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|18
|14
|Peoria
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|14
|10
|Knoxville
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|9
|13
|Roanoke
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|13
|19
|Evansville
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|10
|17
|Macon
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Pensacola
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|14
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
