All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 4 3 0 1 0 7 16 9 Birmingham 4 3 0 1 0 7 17 11 Quad City 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 5 Fayetteville 4 3 1 0 0 6 18 14 Peoria 4 2 0 2 0 6 14 10 Knoxville 4 2 1 1 0 5 9 13 Roanoke 4 1 2 1 0 3 13 19 Evansville 5 1 3 1 0 3 10 17 Macon 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 10 Pensacola 3 0 3 0 0 0 4 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria 5, Evansville 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

