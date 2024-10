PARIS (AP) — Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmatí wins the Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best women’s soccer player.

PARIS (AP) — Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmatí wins the Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best women’s soccer player.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.