Six umpires to make LCS on-field debuts, with Dan Iassogna and Bill Miller serving as crew chiefs

NEW YORK (AP) — Six umpires are going to make their on-field League Championship Series debuts this year, and Dan…

NEW YORK (AP) — Six umpires are going to make their on-field League Championship Series debuts this year, and Dan Iassogna and Bill Miller will be the crew chiefs.

Mike Estabrook, Nic Lentz, Gabe Morales, Jeremie Rehak, Chris Segal and Jansen Visconti will work on field for the LCS for the first time, Major League Baseball said Saturday.

Iassogna will be an LCS crew chief for the second straight year. He will work the AL matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Miller will head the NL matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

Seven-man crews will work each series, with one umpire off each game.

The AL series opens Monday with Estabrook behind the plate, Iassogna at first, Segal at second, Alan Porter at third, Vicsonti in left, Vic Carapazza in right and Morales as the reserve umpire.

Morales will work the plate in Game 2, followed by Iassogna, Segal, Porter, Visconti and Carapazza in Game 7.

The NL series starts Sunday with Rehak behind the plate, Marvin Hudson at first, Lentz at second, Miller at third, David Rackley in left, Jordan Baker in right and Mike Muchlinski as the reserve umpire.

Muchlinski will work the plate in Game 2, followed by Hudson, Lentz, Miller, Rackley and Baker.

Porter will be the AL crew chief in Game 2, when Iassogna is the reserve ump, and Hudson will be the NL chief in Game 4, when Miller is the reserve.

Miller will be working his ninth LCS and Iassogna his eighth. Hudson, Muchlinski and Porter are working their fourth LCS, and Baker and Carapazza their third and Rackley his second.

Scott Barry, Alfonso Márquez and Ben May will be the replay umpires at Major League Baseball’s office in New York.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.