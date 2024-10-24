Shelton and Rune advance but Auger-Aliassime loses at Swiss Indoors

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime’s bid for a third consecutive Swiss Indoors title ended Thursday when he lost to…

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime’s bid for a third consecutive Swiss Indoors title ended Thursday when he lost to big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Mpetshi Perricard fired 22 aces past Auger-Aliassime and will face another Canadian, Denis Shapovalov, in the quarterfinals.

Ben Shelton reached the quarterfinals when he beat home favorite Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (2), 7-5. The 22-year-old Shelton will face top-seeded Andrey Rublev for a spot in the final four.

Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6 (3), 7-5 and will face Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals.

Holger Rune, who is seeded fourth, also advanced. He defeated Swiss player Dominic Stricker 6-3, 7-6 (2) and gets David Goffin next.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.