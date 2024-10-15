Senators pull off overtime stunner in win over Kings

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Josh Norris capped a two-goal effort with the game-winning goal 56 seconds into overtime and the…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Josh Norris capped a two-goal effort with the game-winning goal 56 seconds into overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Los Angeles Kings 8-7 on Monday.

Zack MacEwen also had a pair for the Senators, with Jake Sanderson, Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot and Claude Giroux also chipping in.

Anton Forsberg surrendered three goals on nine shots before being replaced by Mads Sogaard, who was recalled on an emergency basis Monday morning and allowed four goals on 17 shots.

Kevin Fiala and Alex Laferriere each scored a pair for the Kings, while Trevor Lewis, Adrian Kempe and Tanner Jeannot also scored. Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves.

Tied 6-6 midway through the third, Norris gave the Senators their first lead of the game, but Jeannot tied it up with 5:34 remaining.

The Kings have not lost to the Senators in regulation since Jan. 10, 2019.

DEVILS 3, UTAH 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jake Allen registered his first shutout with New Jersey and rookie defenseman Seamus Casey scored early in the second period as the Devils downed Utah.

Stefan Noesen and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, who won for the fourth time in five games. New Jersey missed the playoffs last year.

Utah lost for the first time in four games. They won their home opener over Chicago, then defeated the Islanders and Rangers in overtime to start their current road trip.

Casey scored his third goal of the season on the power play at 1:14 of the middle period. Noesen scored with an assist to Casey at 8:13 of the second and Hischier added a power-play goal at 10:13 of the third.

Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves for Utah in his first start this season. Allen had 20 saves.

PANTHERS 4, BRUINS 3

BOSTON (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored on a power play and added a short-handed goal that gave Florida the lead for good in the second period as the defending Stanley Cup champions beat Boston.

Anton Lundell also scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for Florida, which has eliminated Boston from the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Mason Lohrei and Johnny Beecher each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, and Mark Kastelic had three assists. Jeremy Swyaman, making his third straight start after missing the opener following a contract holdout, made 22 saves in his first loss of the season.

RANGERS 4, RED WINGS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal on the power play late in the second period and New York beat Detroit.

Kreider tipped Mika Zibanejad’s shot with 2:55 left in the middle period to snap a 1-1 tie after the teams traded goals in the first. Alexis Lafreniere, Reilly Smith and Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 31 saves.

Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit with 2 seconds left in the first after Lafrieniere opened the scoring for the Rangers with 8:15 to go. Alex Lyon had 24 saves for the Red Wings in his first start of the season.

The Red Wings were playing their first road game. They beat Nashville 3-0 on Saturday after losing their season opener 6-3 to Pittsburgh.

PENGUINS 6, CANADIENS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Lars Eller had two goals against his former team, Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists, and Pittsburgh beat Montreal.

Kris Letang, Kevin Hayes and Rickard Rakell also scored for Pittsburgh, and Tristan Jarry stopped 24 shots.

Sidney Crosby was held off the scoresheet, keeping him one point shy of 1,600. The 37-year-old is looking to become just the 10th player in NHL history to reach the mark.

Kaiden Guhle, Juraj Slafkovsky and Emil Heineman scired for Montreal. Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson each had two assists and Sam Montembeault made 26 saves.

ISLANDERS 6, AVALANCHE 2

DENVER (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his first two goals of the season 2:49 apart in the second period, and New York beat Colorado to give coach Patrick Roy a win in his first game back in Denver.

Roy won two of his four Stanley Cup wins with Colorado and coached the team for three years before stepping down a month before training camp in 2016.

Anthony Duclair, Kyle Palmieri, Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal also scored for the Islanders, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 shots.

Calum Ritchie got his first NHL goal and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for Colorado, which has dopped its first three games Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves.

